Spencer Matthews and Vogue Williams will "reassess" their plans to have more kids.

The former 'Made in Chelsea' star and the model - who have three-year-old son Teddy and 18-month-old daughter Gigi - are expecting their third child and had planned on having four children, but their plans could still change.

Spencer said: "This pregnancy was planned, absolutely.

"We kind of said we always wanted four [children], but I think we will reassess it at three, and see where we are heading because having three kids under four is going to be challenging and exciting."

Vogue, 36, admits that she's been "quite sick" with all of her pregnancies so far.

She told Closer: "Theodore was the easiest, and then this one, Gigi was the hardest.

"I was sick with her right up until the very last day I gave birth.

"I'm still quite sick with this pregnancy.

"It's subsided in the last three or four days, and I am trying to not say anything about it in case it comes back, but it's a long time to be sick.

"I don't find pregnancy very easy - I'm not one of those people. I find it tough!"

Despite this, Spencer still thinks his wife looks beautiful regardless of whether she's pregnant or not.

And the London-born star revealed that he tries to compliment his spouse's appearance "every day".

The 33-year-old TV personality - who married Vogue in 2018 - said: "I find her beautiful when she's pregnant - and not pregnant!

"I try to compliment her every day."

Meanwhile, Vogue recently revealed that she and Spencer were on a sex ban while on holiday.

The model explained that they were following doctors' orders during a family vacation to the Maldives.

Vogue - who has an issue with her cervix - told the 'My Therapist Ghosted Me' podcast: "I'm allowed to go swimming, I'm not allowed to go for fast walks or do high impact stuff."