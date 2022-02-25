Amanda Bynes is seeking to end her conservatorship after nearly nine years.

The 35-year-old actress has requested to terminate the conservatorship of her person and estate at a court in California.

David A. Esquibias, the actress' attorney, told People: "Amanda wishes to terminate her conservatorship. She believes her condition is improved and protection of the court is no longer necessary."

A hearing has now been set for March 22.

The 'She's the Man' star was initially placed under the conservatorship in 2013, after she was hospitalised on an involuntary psychiatric hold.

At the time, her mother, Lynn Bynes, was given legal control over her daughter's personal, medical and financial affairs.

The Hollywood star subsequently confirmed that she'd been diagnosed with bipolar disorder, while she's also spent time at mental health facilities over recent years.

However, n 2021, Amanda's lawyer insisted she was "doing great" ahead of her 35th birthday.

The actress - who celebrated her birthday on April 3 - was said to have been in great spirits ahead of her big day.

Her attorney said at the time: "Amanda is doing great. She lives by the beach, attends school and is enjoying meditation and Soul Cycle classes.

"She looks forward to celebrating her birthday with family and friends."

Prior to that, Amanda was working on her degree at California's Fashion Institute of Design and Merchandising (FIDM) after graduating with her associate's degree in 2019.

David explained that the actress is "very entrepreneurial" but was also committed to her studies.

Speaking about Amanda's progress, he said: "Amanda is very entrepreneurial. She is investigating fragrances. She is now considering perfume in addition to a clothing line. But, don't get too excited. She is still a student at FIDM earning her degree."