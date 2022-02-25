Machine Gun Kelly and Megan Fox are still "trying to find a spot" for their wedding.

The 31-year-old star got engaged to Megan, 35, in January, but he's now struggling to bring his "artistic" vision for their wedding to life.

Asked about his wedding plans on 'The Late Late Show With James Corden', he admitted: "The location is hard."

The 'Bad Things' hitmaker - who started dating Megan in 2020 - would love for their wedding venue to feature a "red river" and "gothic" elements.

The loved-up couple are determined to enjoy the perfect wedding day and they can't wait to tie the knot.

A source recently shared: "They have talked about wedding plans and want something very dark yet romantic, that shows off their luxe and sexy sides, with black and red colours, lace.

"Megan and Machine Gun Kelly know that they are each other’s soulmates, so they want to get married sooner than later."

Despite this, Megan was recently said to have been surprised by the proposal.

The actress - who was married to Brian Austin Green between 2010 and 2021 - was caught off-guard when the music star popped the question in Puerto Rico.

A source explained: "She has been wanting to get engaged. The proposal was a surprise, though. They have travelled to Puerto Rico before, so Megan just assumed it was another vacation."

Megan - who has Noah, nine, Bodhi, eight, and Journey, five, with her ex-husband - loved the romantic proposal, thinking it was "beautiful and perfect".

The celebrity duo started dating in May 2020 after meeting on the set of 'Midnight in the Switchgrass', and Megan can't wait to tie the knot.

The insider said: "She is excited to get married."