Hilary Duff's three-year-old son is a huge fan of her pop hits.

The 34-year-old actress - who has Mae, ten months, and Banks, three, with husband Matthew Koma, as well as Luca, nine, with ex-husband Mike Comrie - has revealed that her kids have different opinions of her hit records.

Hilary - whose last album, 'Breathe In. Breathe Out.', was released in 2015 - explained: "My son was around for my last album cycle, which was like five, six years ago already now. So he likes some songs off the record and appreciates it."

Luca loves Hilary's recent songs, but Banks prefers her tracks from the early 2000s.

The 'Wake Up' hitmaker - who married Matthew in 2019 - told 'The Late Late Show With James Corden': "Someone played my daughter my old, like teeny-bopper music and now I have to bump it in my car at full volume.

"And you know when your kids ask for something, like you are giving it to them or they won't stop. And so she's like, 'I want to hear this, I want to hear that, can I please, can I hear' … I'm like, 'Dua Lipa, can we do something a little more current?'"

Meanwhile, Hilary previously admitted to struggling with mum guilt.

The actress wrote an essay about her parenting struggles and the stress she feels on a daily basis.

She shared: "Most of my parenting stress comes from the pressure I put on myself. Guilt makes me feel like a bad mum. If I'm shooting and I don't see my kids for two days because of that, or if I'm having early call times and working late, or I miss bedtime - it’s crazy how that guilt can stay with you all day and keep you up through the nights."