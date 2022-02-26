Ed Sheeran thinks being a solo artist can be a "lonely" experience.

The 31-year-old pop star is one of the world's best-selling musicians, but Ed is eyeing lots of collaborations in 2022.

He explained: "This year is actually going to end up being busier than last year, which I’m really excited about. There’s a lot coming out.

"I’ve wanted to span genres. I had a load of people hit me up in different genres, ranging from metal to drill music, and I just said yes to everything. It’s been a really interesting collaborative process."

Ed has plans to work with a number of big-name artists this year, as he continues to push his own boundaries.

And the 'Perfect' hitmaker - who has previously collaborated with the likes of Stormzy and Taylor Swift - admits it's "quite exciting" to join forces with other musicians.

He told BBC Radio 2: "It’s quite lonely being a solo artist sometimes and it’s quite exciting, like I did a session this morning at 7am with a guy called Kodak Black who’s from America and after that I did a session with a guy called Kwengface who’s from Peckham."

Earlier this month, Luke Combs heaped praise on Ed, calling the pop star a "great man".

The country music singer admitted he would love to work with Ed at some stage in his career.

He shared: "We hung out last time I was [in the UK] but he wasn't on an album cycle that time. I think he is doing like 55 stadiums just in Europe, that's just part of the tour ... I'm definitely going to shoot him an email and see if he is around ... he is great man."

Luke and Ed previously had plans to work together. However, the pandemic has stopped them from getting together over the last two years.

Luke said: "We were going to [write together] but the COVID thing screwed our whole plans up on that but maybe one day, hopefully one day."