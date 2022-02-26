The 'Bridgerton' cast go climbing together.

Ruby Barker - who portrays Marina Thompson in the period drama - has revealed she and a number of her co-stars like to unwind by going bouldering, which involves climbing on rocks without safety harnesses.

She told HELLO! magazine: "We have a WhatsApp group called Bridgerton Climb Squad. We've got some really good climbers in the 'Bridgerton' lot."

The period drama returns to Netflix next month and Ruby "can't wait" for fans to get to see the new episodes.

She said: "It is as glittery and colourful and fantastic as last season, if not more. I can't wait for people to see it."

The actress is particularly looking forward to seeing Simone Ashley in action as Anthony Bridgerton (Jonathan Bailey)'s love interest.

She explained: "She's going to be wicked, man She's going to steal the show."

The 25-year-old star loves being able to play the "unapologetically punchy" Marina, who has been sent to live with her cousins, the Featherington family, to learn how to enter society and find a suitor, because she is so unlike many other mixed race characters on TV and in film.

She added: "I think we are used to seeing mixed-race girls play certain characters and it is always the bubbly, nice, absolutely flawless best friend role.

"We aren't used to seeing anybody of my casting type rock the boat. So to have this young mixed-race woman with that story, with that level of agency, was really cool."

The 'Wolfblood' star previously made her movie debut in 'How to Stop a Recurring Dream' and hopes to get more big screen roles in the future.

She said: "I want to make great films. I'd love to experience that. The world is my oyster."