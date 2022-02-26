Lucien Laviscount wants to give up his mobile phone in the next five years.

The 29-year-old actor thinks there are some advantages to social media but he's also aware of the perils of living in the "filter generation" and is working towards a time when he doesn't rely on his communications device.

He told Grazia magazine: "I turn my phone off on a Sunday. My goal in life is to hit 35 and not have a phone.

"It can be quite toxic. It's not reality [on social media]."

The 'Emily in Paris' actor is "big on journaling" and sets himself goals every day because he doesn't want to end up with regrets.

He said: "I'm big on journaling. I'm big on setting the bar high for myself.

"I have three or four goals every day and I don't want to say in 20 years time that I'll regret anything."

Lucien admitted he felt pressure joining the cast of 'Emily in Paris' as Alfie but co-star Lily Collins was always one of his biggest supporters.

He said: "I felt like the new kid in school. Lily came up to me at the read through and said, 'This is going to be trouble'.

"I said, 'What does that mean?' She said, 'Lucien, trust me, you've got this.' It gave me all the confidence."

The actor insisted he doesn't know what will happen in season three of the Netflix drama but he's got some ideas of what he would like to see.

He said: "I'd love to see Lily take more of a co-ownership of the company. sorry Emily.

"And step into that boss role a little bit more and make some decisions. I think that's one thing that Emily's still really figuring out about herself.

"It's sexy that she's still at that stage but it would be nice to see her bring some deals to the table."