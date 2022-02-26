Elon Musk has revealed he wants to make Steam games playable on Tesla cars.

On Twitter, Musk replied to a post from the official ‘Cyberpunk 2077’ account, writing: “Great game”. Executive editor at IGN, Ryan McCaffrey then responded to Musk’s tweet to ask: “New Model S/X version of Cyberpunk when?” Which then led Musk into revealing early plans for Steam games for Tesla cars.

He wrote: “We’re working through the general case of making Steam games work on a Tesla vs specific titles. Former is obviously where we should be long-term.”

Tesla cars can already play a number of games, including the older version of ‘Cyberpunk 2077’, ‘The Witcher 3’, and ‘Cuphead’. It’s worth noting that Tesla cars will only allow owners to play video games while the car is parked.