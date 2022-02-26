Sophia Bush once "ghosted" Rihanna.

The former 'One Tree Hill' star sat next to the 34-year-old R B-pop megastar at a fashion week dinner and was surprised when the 'Work' hitmaker told her she was a fan of the drama series, in which she played Brooke Davis.

Speaking on 'The Drew Barrymore Show', Sophia recalled: “Years ago, when I was doing ‘One Tree Hill,’ my character was becoming a fashion designer, so I was coming to fashion week here and meeting with all these people and learning about what they do for research.

And I went to this dinner and Rihanna comes to this dinner and we sit next to each other and she’s like, ‘Your show’s cool.'”

Rihanna proceeded to give Sophia, 39, her phone number, but she was so overwhelmed, she failed to text the Grammy-winner back.

Sophia was later left red-faced when she bumped into Rihanna again, and she brought up the fact she hadn't replied to her message.

She continued: “We’re chatting, she gives me her phone number, which I input in my Blackberry at the time and I never texted her.

“And then that photo you showed, I saw her at an event years later and she was like, ‘How have you been? I never heard from you.’ And I was like oh my God I ghosted Rihanna, what is wrong with me. But I just am like, what am I gonna text her, ‘Hey girl.’ I don’t know how to talk to her.”