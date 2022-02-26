Etsy has increased their seller transaction fee by 30%.

The online marketplace- which allows designers to sell their handcrafted goods around the world - will soon take 6.5% of a seller's total sale figure as commission, effective from April 11th 2022.

Etsy CEO Josh Silverman said in a report: "We have demonstrated our ability to make improvements that directly translate into more sales for our sellers, as evidenced by record sales per seller in 2021. Our new transaction fee will enable us to invest in key areas like marketing and support to further extend our strong momentum."

The CEO went on to explain that the transaction fee increase will go towards "marketing and seller tools as well as continuing to offer "world-class customer experiences."

He added:"We’re planning to invest even more in making Etsy the best place to run a creative business - in fact, we expect to invest most of the incremental revenue from this fee increase in marketing, seller tools, and creating world-class customer experiences. Etsy enables anyone with a creative idea to start a business and reach a built-in audience of more than 90 million

shoppers. We have demonstrated our ability to make improvements that directly translate into more sales for our sellers, as evidenced by record sales per seller in 2021. Our new transaction fee will enable us to invest in key areas like marketing and support to further extend our strong momentum."

Etsy last bumped up their transaction fees back in 2018, which saw a jump from 3.5% to the current 5%, and sellers also pay $0.20 for listing an item, plus payment processing fees.