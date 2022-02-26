Milla Jovovich is "torn in two at the horror unfolding" in her birthplace of Ukraine.

The 'Resident Evil' actress, who was born in the city of Kyiv, has family from Ukraine and Russia and has been left "heartbroken and dumbstruck" after Russia's President Vladimir Putin ordered a military invasion on the neighbouring country in the early hours of Thursday (24.02.22).

In a statement on Instagram, Milla, 46, wrote: “I am heartbroken and dumbstruck trying to process the events of this week in my birthplace of Ukraine.

“My country and people being bombed. Friends and family in hiding. My blood and my roots come from both Russia and Ukraine.

“I am torn in two as I watch the horror unfolding, the country being destroyed, families being displaced, their whole life lying in charred fragments around them.”

At the time of writing, 198 Ukrainians are reported to have lost their lives, as fighting continues on the streets of Kyiv.

Madonna is also among the celebrities reacting to the crisis in Ukraine.

The 63-year-old Queen of Pop wrote: “Russia’s Pointless and Greed Driven Invasion Of the Ukraine MUST be stopped!!

“Please Send in Humanitarian Aid to help millions of citizens of the Ukraine who’s lives are being affected by this CRISIS at this very moment.

“Putin has Violated Every Human Rights Accord in Existence. Putin has no right to try to erase the existence of the Ukraine.

“We support you President Zelensky!! We are praying for you and your country. (sic)"

Fleetwood Mac frontwoman Stevie Nicks went as far as to compare Putin to Hitler.

The 73-year-old singer revealed she was in touch with a lady in Ukraine, who was trying to escape amid the conflict, and said it's like the German tyrant's "coming back to haunt us".

She wrote on Instagram: “At 4am this morning me and a friend sent a message to a lady in Ukraine who sent us a beautiful hand painted box – to thank her again and check up on her after watching the news all night – she immediately wrote back that she was home and still fine…

“At 4:45am she wrote us back that she was now ‘just trying to escape’; that changed everything. Now I know someone, an innocent person, who is having her freedom taken from her. I have been crying ever since. My mom said to me after 9-11 – don’t forget what your father and I were fighting for; don’t forget it…(I am glad she isn’t here to see this).

“This is Hitler coming back to haunt us. In one evening – until now, an entire sovereign country has been full on invaded. How dare he. My heart is broken for our new friend – and for people of Ukraine – I am so, so sorry. Love and prayers for them.”