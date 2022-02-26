Shailene Woodley and Aaron Rodgers are open to rekindling their romance.

The 30-year-old actress and Aaron, 38 - who plays for the Green Bay Packers in the NFL - ended their engagement earlier this year, but the celebrity duo were recently spotted together in Los Angeles and they're reportedly open to the idea of a reconciliation.

A source told Us Weekly: "Things are different now, but they were definitely over.

"Now that Aaron is in [the] off season, he has more downtime and can focus more on a relationship. Shailene is understanding and open - she hasn’t shut the door completely or [she] would’ve never agreed to meet up with him."

The former couple are "talking things through and trying to keep things private". But according to the insider, their "love for each other never went away".

At this point, however, their future could still go either way.

The source explained: "No one, including them, knows what the future holds - they can possibly get back together or they can decide they aren’t meant to be. That’s up to them to figure out."

Meanwhile, Aaron recently thanked Shailene for showing him "unconditional love".

The sports star gushed over his ex-fiancee and thanked her for letting him be a part of her life.

In a lengthy post on social media, he wrote: "Here’s some... #MondayNightGratitude for some of the incredibly special people in my life, with some pictures from the last beautiful year."

Aaron then said of the 'Big Little Lies' star: "@shailenewoodley, thanks for letting me chase after you the first couple months after we met, and finally letting me catch up to you and be a part of your life. Thanks for always having my back, for the incredible kindness you show me and everyone you meet, and for showing me what unconditional love looks like, I love you and am grateful for you. (sic)"