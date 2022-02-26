Daisy Edgar-Jones felt "lonely" amid her rise to stardom.

The 23-year-old actress shot to fame as Marianne in the hit TV series 'Normal People', but she admits to feeling isolated at the time.

She explained: "As much as I loved and am grateful for a year of consistent work, there were times when I was lonely.

"Really missed my friends. I just haven’t seen them. I was away for something like ten and a half months out of the 12. And that little bit of time I was home, I was jet-lagged. Bad company."

'Normal People' was released in 2020 and Daisy is still trying to process the success of the show.

The actress told the Guardian newspaper: "I think I’m still processing it, to be honest. I haven’t worked out what it all means - if it means anything at all."

Daisy still exchanges text messages with some of her former co-stars, including her on-screen love interest Paul Mescal.

However, she hasn't seen any of the cast for a long time.

She shared: "I haven’t seen anyone I made it with for two years now."

Daisy also likened shooting the hit series and the aftermath to a "holiday feeling".

The actress explained: "Filming was so intense. So full-on and all-consuming. Only you and that specific group of people know what it was like. A very insular experience that I now have this massive nostalgia for."

Daisy shot to stardom amid the pandemic, when much of the world was in lockdown. But she can still remember the positive feedback being "pretty immediate".

She recalled: "I think it went online at 6.30am on a Sunday. I woke up to a couple of texts, people saying they’d just watched it, they loved it. That positive response, it was pretty immediate."