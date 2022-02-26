Amanda Bynes' parents support her efforts to end her conservatorship.

The 35-year-old actress recently requested to terminate the conservatorship after nearly nine years, and her attorney, David A. Esquibias, has told TMZ that the move has been years in the making.

Amanda filed documents with a court in California, months after Britney Spears successfully ended her own conservatorship. But her representative insisted the two situations are unrelated.

David explained that his client's conservatorship was never meant to be in place for her whole life, and her parents are now supporting her efforts to have it ended, after witnessing the progress she's made over recent months.

The actress has been sober for three or four years now, and she's managed to find a healthy structure in her life.

Amanda was initially placed under the conservatorship in 2013, after she was hospitalised on an involuntary psychiatric hold.

At the time, her mother, Lynn Bynes, was given legal control over her daughter's personal, medical and financial affairs.

The Hollywood star subsequently confirmed she'd been diagnosed with bipolar disorder, while she's also spent time at mental health facilities over recent years.

However, in 2021, her attorney insisted she was "doing great" ahead of her 35th birthday.

He said at the time: "Amanda is doing great. She lives by the beach, attends school and is enjoying meditation and Soul Cycle classes.

"She looks forward to celebrating her birthday with family and friends."

Prior to that, Amanda was working on her degree at California's Fashion Institute of Design and Merchandising (FIDM), after graduating with her associate's degree in 2019.

David explained that Amanda is "very entrepreneurial" but was also committed to her studies.

He said: "Amanda is very entrepreneurial. She is investigating fragrances. She is now considering perfume in addition to a clothing line. But, don't get too excited. She is still a student at FIDM earning her degree."