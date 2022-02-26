Ryan Reynolds' movie shoots have become a "family affair".

The 45-year-old actor - who has daughters James, seven, Inez, five, and Betty, two, with his wife Blake Lively - has revealed that he loved spending quality time with his family throughout the shoot for his new movie, 'The Adam Project'.

Recalling his experience of the shoot, Ryan told ET Canada: "You know when we shoot something, it’s a family affair. We all go. And this is kind of what a sabbatical looks like for me.

"I’m not away shooting anywhere, I’m basically home every day. I have a lot of work to do, but that work I can do from home. So I get to walk the kids to school and bring them home at night, it’s just, you know, how it should be."

Ryan has been married to Blake since 2012, and he previously admitted that he loves being a "girl dad".

The Hollywood star - who was married to Scarlett Johansson between 2008 and 2011 - said: "I have three daughters, which I never in a million years would have imagined.

"I come from all boys. I have three older brothers. I’m the youngest of four boys so for me to have three daughters has just been such a ride and I love every second of it."

Asked if his wife and daughters are the superheroes in his family, the 'Deadpool' star replied: "No joke, they are the most capable people I know.

"So I think if anything got crazy or scary in my life, they are the first people I would lean on because they have wisdom and strength and they’re calm under fire. They have courage under fire."