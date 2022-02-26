The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge have voiced their support for "all of Ukraine’s people".

The 39-year-old duke and the 40-year-old duchess have used their official Twitter account to express their support for Volodymyr Zelenskyy, the President of Ukraine, and the Ukrainian people, after Russia launched an invasion of the country.

The Duke and Duchess wrote on the micro-blogging platform: "In October 2020 we had the privilege to meet President Zelenskyy and the First Lady to learn of their hope and optimism for Ukraine’s future.

"Today we stand with the President and all of Ukraine’s people as they bravely fight for that future [Ukrainian flag emoji] W and C (sic)"

The Duke and Duchess posted the message online shortly after Prince Harry and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex sent their support to the people of Ukraine.

The royal duo said they "stand with the people of the Ukraine" amid the ongoing conflict with Russia.

A spokesperson for the couple recently said: "Prince Harry and Meghan, The Duke and Duchess of Sussex and all of us at Archewell stand with the people of Ukraine against this breach of international and humanitarian law and encourage the global community and its leaders to do the same."

The 37-year-old prince served in the British army in Afghanistan during his career in the military.

But he previously revealed that he received "no special treatment" in the armed forces, despite his royal status.

Reflecting on his time in the military, the prince - who has Archie, two, and Lilibet, eight months, with Meghan - shared: "I got to wear the same uniform as everybody else. I had to do all the same training as everybody else. I started from the bottom like everybody else."