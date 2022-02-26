Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds are providing financial support for Ukrainian refugees.

The 34-year-old actress and Ryan, 45, have announced plans to match up to $1 million in donations to the United Nations Refugee Agency, in support of Ukrainian refugees.

A post on the UN Refugee Agency Twitter page explained: "Right now, the crisis in Ukraine is forcing families to flee their homes.

"Please make a donation today to send lifesaving aid to displaced Ukrainians, and @VancityReynolds @blakelively will match your gift $1-for-$1 up to $1,000,000. (sic)"

Ryan - who married the actress in 2012 - subsequently took to the micro-blogging platform to reaffirm his support for the refugees.

He wrote online: "In 48 hours, countless Ukrainians were forced to flee their homes to neighboring countries. They need protection. When you donate, we’ll match it up to $1,000,000, creating double the support. (sic)"

Meanwhile, Hayden Panettiere recently took to social media to voice her support for Ukraine, following Russia's invasion of the country.

The 32-year-old actress - who has Kaya, seven, with Ukrainian boxing legend Wladimir Klitschko - wrote on Instagram: "I have personally witnessed the strength of the Ukrainian people who fought so hard for their independence and have continued to passionately defend their country over the years.

"This horrific moment in history sends a terrifying message: the message that in this day and age, in year 2022, it's okay to violate the rights of free people and allow autocrats like Putin to take whatever they please."

The actress also reassured her followers that her daughter is "safe and not in Ukraine".

In response to a comment on the photo-sharing platform, she said: "she's safe and not in Ukraine [thumbs-up emoji] (sic)"