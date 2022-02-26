Georgina Rodriguez has "worked for and built up" her fortune.

The 28-year-old model has been dating soccer star Cristiano Ronaldo - who is one of the world's best-paid athletes - since 2016, but Georgina sees herself as a self-made woman.

The brunette beauty told Forbes Spain: "As far as money goes, you'll have to excuse me but I prefer not to talk about how many millions there are in my bank account.

"I'm delighted to be Cristiano Ronaldo's partner, I'm totally in love with him and I feel very fortunate as a result.

"I'm conscious that being his girlfriend offers me many opportunities, but I've worked for and built up what I've got in the bank."

Meanwhile, Cristiano recently revealed that Georgina ended her relationship with the soccer star after her father suffered a stroke.

The former Gucci sales assistant had been on a string of dates with Cristiano, 37, when her dad Jorge was hospitalised in 2016, so she pulled back from their burgeoning romance at the time and focused on her family.

The Manchester United star said: "It wasn't sudden. It took a bit, perhaps a couple of months, because during that time we kind of stopped seeing each other."

The 'I Am Georgina' star - whose father died in 2019 - also recalled that the record-breaking sportsman was busy with his soccer career at the time.

Discussing their romance, Georgina shared: "Cristiano had a lot of games, the thing with my father also happened then.

"For a bit I was a little absent, well I was sad ... and one day we ran into each other at another event and he asked me for dinner I thought, 'Finally, my chance has come.'"