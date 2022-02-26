Avril Lavigne thinks Tony Hawk is the "nicest skater dad".

The 37-year-old singer and the skateboard legend recently joined forces to shoot a TikTok video for her song 'Sk8r Boi', and Avril loved spending time with the 53-year-old star.

Avril - who had a half-pipe installed at her home in Malibu - said: "I had to pinch myself.

"He is the coolest, the nicest skater dad. He came over to my house, we had a barbecue and … no big deal … we skated in my back yard. It was pretty epic."

Avril joined TikTok to promote her new album, 'Love Sux'.

But she was initially reluctant to post videos on the platform.

She told the BBC: "Everyone was harassing me to join and, honestly, I wasn't super-amped on it."

When Avril did relent to the pressure, she insisted on doing it on her own terms.

The chart-topping star explained: "I'm not going to post three times a week [but] whenever something makes sense and it's fun and I've thought of it, then we'll post something."

Meanwhile, Avril recently revealed she has a "Hello Kitty bedroom" in her house.

The singer has dedicated one of the rooms in her house to the fictional character.

She shared: "I collect tiaras and crowns, from all of my photoshoots and videos. I probably have 30. And Hello Kitty.

"I have a Hello Kitty bedroom in my house. I have this huge pink couch that has all these Hello Kitty stuffed animals on it, from tours and from fans as gifts. The house was built around the bedroom. It’s big and has a stripper pole. It’s a guest bedroom and everyone wants to stay in there.

"I also have a whole wall of Doc Martens, in every single colour."