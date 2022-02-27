Jennifer Hudson was named Entertainer of the Year at the NAACP Image Awards on Saturday (26.02.22).

The 40-year-old singer-and-actress received the evening's top accolade at the televised part of the week-long ceremony, and was also stunned to win the Outstanding Actress in a Motion Picture prize for her portrayal of the late Aretha Franklin in 'Respect', beating off competition from Andra Day ('The United States Vs. Billie Holiday', Halle Berry ('Bruised'), Tessa Thompson ('Passing') and Zendaya ('Malcolm Marie').

She said in her acceptance speech: “I did not see this coming by any means, but Lord knows I’m grateful,”

Will Smith won the Outstanding Actor in a Motion Picture Prize for playing Serena and Venus Williams' father, Richard Williams, in 'King Richard', while Outstanding Motion Picture went to 'The Harder They Fall'.

'Queen Sugar' was named Outstanding Drama Series but the Actor and Actress prizes in the TV drama categories went to Sterling K. Brown for 'This Is Us' and Angela Bassett for '9-1-1'.

'Insecure' was named Outstanding Comedy Series, and Issa Rae took Outstanding Actress in a Comedy Series, while 'Black-ish' star Anthony Anderson - who was the evening's host - took Outstanding Actor in a Comedy Series for the eighth time.

Appearing on stage in Los Angeles with his mother, he said: “I’d like to thank my mama for sleeping with my daddy and making me. I’m just a kid from Compton. If you dream and believe, anything is possible.”

Mary J. Blige performed midway through the show, singing 'Love No Limit' and the title track from her most recent album, 'Good Morning Gorgeous', live from Harlem's Apollo Theater.

Samuel L. Jackson took home one of the evening's honorary awards, the Chairman Award, and used his speech to urge viewers to continue to push for voting rights across the country.

He said: “We can put our legs, our bodies, and our voices to work to make sure people do get out and vote … no matter what they do to keep us from doing it.

“And I hope you all will do that. And maybe one day, someone will end up with one of these [awards] because you used your legs, your voice and your body.”

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex were honoured with the President's Award for their commitment to public service and New York Times reporter Nikole Hannah-Jones took home the Social Justice Impact Award.

NAACP Image Awards winners list - Saturday:

Outstanding Actor in Drama Series:

Sterling K Brown, 'This Is Us'

Outstanding Actress in Drama Series:

Angela Bassett, '9-1-1'

Chairman’s Award:

Samuel L. Jackson

Outstanding Actress in a Comedy Series:

Issa Rae, 'Insecure'

Outstanding Actor in a Comedy Series:

Anthony Anderson, 'Black-ish'

Social Justice Impact Award:

Nikole Hannah-Jones

Outstanding Comedy Series:

'Insecure'

President’s Award:

Duke and Duchess of Sussex

Outstanding Actress in a Motion Picture:

Jennifer Hudson, 'Respect'

Outstanding Actor in a Motion Picture:

Will Smith, 'King Richard'

Outstanding Motion Picture:

'The Harder They Fall'

Entertainer of the Year:

Jennifer Hudson