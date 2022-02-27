Prince Harry feels a "responsibility to combat injustice".

The 37-year-old royal and his wife Meghan, Duchess of Sussex were honoured with the President's Award at the NAACP Image Awards on Saturday (26.02.22) night in recognition of special achievement and distinguished public service and Harry reflected on how he and his spouse have such "different" backgrounds but have come together to do good in the world.

Speaking on stage at the Pasadena Civic Auditorium in California, Harry said: “Before I begin, we would like to acknowledge the people of Ukraine, who urgently need our continued support as a global community. I also echo the immense gratitude for tonight, both for this award and this community for welcoming me so warmly.

"I think it’s safe to say that I come from a very different background from my incredible wife, yet our lives were brought together for a reason. We share a commitment to a life of service, a responsibility to combat injustice and a belief that the most often overlooked are the most important to listen to.”

Meghan admitted she is also "proud" to be working together and reflected on how her and Harry's work with their Archewell Foundation was influenced by the killing of George Floyd.

She added: “And I couldn’t be prouder that we’re doing this work together.

“We moved to California, my home state, shortly before the murder of George Floyd. For Black America, those nine minutes and 29 seconds transcended time, invoking centuries of our unhealed wounds. In the months that followed, as my husband and I spoke with the civil rights community, we committed ourselves and our organization, Archewell, to illuminating those who are advancing racial justice and progress.”

The couple also teamed up with NAACP for a new annual prize, the NAACP Archewell Digital Civil Rights Award, which will recognise those using technology to create transformal change to advance civil and human rights, and the inaugural award went to Dr. Safiya Noble.

Meghan said: “Last night, President Johnson presented this new award to its first recipient, Dr. Safiya Noble, cofounder of the UCLA center for critical internet inquiry, a renowned scholar, author and advocate. Dr. Noble is a visionary and partner to Archewell.

Harry added: “Safiya’s work speaks to a new chapter in the movement for civil rights. This community knows what it means to speak up for what is right and to march for what is just. As this fight for justice still remains, it’s time to extend this march to the world online, a place where hate and discrimination are fueled instantly, propagated globally and felt deeply.”

The couple - who have children Archie, two, and Lili, eight months, together - hailed their own award as an "incredible honour".

Meghan said: “This is the era of the digital justice movement. We are proud to partner with NAACP and each of you to translate the vital efforts of those who came before us to the modern challenges that exist ahead of us.

“Thank you so much for joining us in this work, and thank you again for this incredible honour. Truly.

“My mom’s here with us tonight, and we all feel very proud. Thank you.”