Lesley Manville feels under pressure playing Princess Margaret in 'The Crown'.

The 65-year-old actress will portray the late royal in the hit Netflix series, and Lesley insists she'll do more than an "impression" of the princess.

Lesley told Best magazine: "You don't just want to do an impression because I am not Rory Bremner on his impressions show!

"It's my version of Princess Margaret."

Lesley is also following Vanessa Kirby and Helena Bonham Carter by playing the late princess.

And the actress is full of praise for her predecessors.

She said: "I also have to pick up the baton from Vanessa Kirby and Helena Bonham Carter - they've played her so spectacularly."

Vanessa, 34 - whose film credits include 'Mission: Impossible - Fallout' and 'Hobbs and Shaw' - previously spoke about her character's evolution on the Netflix show.

The award-winning actress explained: "It was time to go from Margaret being 17 in the first episode of season one to 34 at the end of season two, and it was really important to me, and I think the others too, maturing with them - for better or worse."

Despite this, Vanessa initially found it "daunting" to portray the princess, as she'd never played a real-life person before.

She said: "It was really daunting to begin with to play somebody real - I hadn’t done that before and it was really scary, because I just thought, 'Oh my God, what if everyone goes, 'she’s nothing like her'?'

"You kind of have to throw all your research out the window when you get on set, and you have to try to capture the essence of who you believe the person to be, as well as the person that Peter [Morgan] has created on the page. Luckily, he's the most incredible writer, so we were helped by that."