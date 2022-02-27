Naomi Campbell "always knew" she'd be a mother.

The 51-year-old supermodel - who welcomed a baby girl back in May 2021 - has described her happiness at being a first-time mum as the "biggest joy" imaginable.

Speaking in the March 2022 issue of Vogue magazine, she said: "I always knew that one day I would be a mother, but it’s the biggest joy I could ever imagine.”

Naomi - who hasn't disclosed the father - revealed her daughter is doing "very well", and is progressing well for her age.

She added: "She’s a good girl: she sleeps very well, she hardly ever cries and I’m told she’s very alert for her age.

"She’s just started waving, which is fun. She laughs a lot. She’s almost talking."

And her little girl is also "inquisitive", and she enjoys "taking it all in" when they have company.

She explained: "She loves the light. She’s inquisitive. She was looking at everyone – she looks at people right in the eye and for a very long time. She was taking it all in.”

Naomi shared a photo of her baby's tiny feet when she revealed she had welcomed her into the world, and she has rubbished speculation the child was adopted.

She has also kept some details - including her daughter's name - private, and she even took that approach with her pregnancy as a whole.

She admitted: “I can count on one hand the number of people who knew that I was having her... But she is the biggest blessing I could ever imagine. It’s the best thing I’ve ever done.”

And while Naomi has no plans to scale back her work life, she knows the love she has for her daughter will always be her first priority.

She said: “My daughter comes first. Everything I do, I do for her – that’s it. It’s so completely selfless, isn’t it?”