Dougie Poynter has split from his girlfriend.

The McFly bassist found love with Maddy Elmer in 2018 and they were living together, but they decided to go their separate ways some time last year after the pressures of the coronavirus pandemic took a toll on their relationship.

A source told The Sun on Sunday newspaper's Bizarre column: “Maddy and Dougie seemed to be a great match. They had a lot in common, including their passion for unusual animals, like insects and reptiles.

“But like a lot of couples they found lockdown very hard and they decided to split last year.

“It was a very upsetting time for both of them, but the decision was mutual.

“It’s unfortunate that things didn’t work out between them. But they wish each other the best.”

The couple were last seen together at a music festival last July.

Last year, the 34-year-old musician - who previously dated Ellie Goulding and Frankie Bridge - admitted he "hoped" he had found The One in the model.

Asked if Maddy was The One, he said: “I hope so. She is ace. We are very, very happy.”

Meanwhile, Dougie - who attempted suicide amid a battle with drugs and alcohol in 2011 - recently opened up on his addiction to anti-anxiety drug Valium after McFly went on hiatus in 2016, admitting it has left him without large portions of his memory from 2016 to 2018.

He said: “It’s a slope that you don’t really realise you’re slipping down until it’s too late. Then climbing out of that hole is a very, very long process.”

When asked if he is unable to remember the period, he added: “Honestly, yeah. I mean, you get flashbacks, but it’s a huge blur. It’s strange.

“That’s something which is really hard to come to terms with, literally losing two years. Two years just went as like a weird dream. Coming out the other end was like, ‘What? Where’s my band?’”

Dougie went to rehab after an intervention from his band mates, and said he thinks he agreed to go into a treatment centre without “kicking up a fuss”, although he can’t remember for sure.

He said: “It needs to be controlled because it’s such a slow process.

“It was certainly an intervention. I don’t remember kicking up a fuss but . . . I don’t remember much really.”