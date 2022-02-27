Amazon has launched a solar plant project in South Africa.

The tech giant have set up a 10-megawatt solar plant in the Northern Cape Province which is thought generate to 28,000 megawatt-hours (MWh) of renewable energy per year, which is equal to the yearly amount of electricity consumed by over 8,000 homes in South Africa

Nat Sahlstrom, director of energy at Amazon Web Services, said: "Amazon is committed to working with governments and utility suppliers around the world to help bring more renewable energy projects online. "

The Amazon boss went on to explain that the company is "honoured" to be able to deliver a project that will provide renewable energy for "every generation" in North Africa.

The statement continued: "We’re honored to work with the Department of Minerals and Energy, the National Energy Regulator of South Africa, and Eskom to help deliver a new model for renewable energy generation in South Africa."

The project created 167 jobs in local communities during its construction period and will go on sustain permanent roles throughout its lifetime in order to support the electrical maintenance, operation, and security, according to AboutAmazon.com

Dom Wills, CEO of SOLA Group, the South African company responsible for developing and operating the energy plant, said: "While we’re building renewable energy capacity in South Africa, we must also develop South African companies and skills. SOLA is committed to transforming South Africa through clean energy, and being able to sell renewables to corporates at large scale makes this one of the most significant power projects in South African History."