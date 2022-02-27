Debra Messing was "terrified" of baking in her Broadway show.

The 53-year-old actress plays Ernestine Ashworth - who ages "90 years in 90 minutes" while baking a cake on stage - in 'Birthday Candles', but Debra admits to being a "horrible" baker in real life.

She shared: "I was absolutely terrified when I learned I had to bake.

"That was actually the scariest part of the entire endeavour. My first attempt was horrible … it blew up in my oven. I went back and tried again and I finally got it and I felt vindicated."

The Hollywood star is now comfortable following one specific recipe - but her baking talents don't extend any further than that.

She told the New York Post newspaper's Page Six column: "If someone asks me to bake that cake I could do it. It’s a pretty simple cake."

Despite this, Debra is delighted to be bringing the show to Broadway, having previously delayed the production because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The actress said: "It’s really about what makes up a life and the relationships we have, how we change over time, the expectations we have, the ups the downs, the surprises that happen but also just how quickly life moves.

"The thing that was most incredible was coming back to it two years later after catastrophic change and tragedy and to recognise how all of us in the cast changed in those two years."

Debra confessed to being a changed person because of the pandemic, and she feels like the play is perfectly timed.

She explained: "I am not the same person I was two years ago, I actually think this play is the exact thing we all need right now."