Leonardo DiCaprio enjoyed a 90-minute ride around Longleat Safari Park after attending the wedding of Vogue editor Edward Enninful.

The Oscar-winning actor was joined by a host of A-list stars at the wedding at Longleat House, and Leonardo followed the nuptials by riding a zebra-striped bus around the estate's famous safari park.

Leonardo, 47, will have seen lions and monkeys on the spectacular estate, which is situated in Wiltshire, south-west England.

The 'Wolf of Wall Street' star - who was seen sporting a navy puffer jacket and a baseball cap - was joined on the journey by fellow Hollywood actor Orlando Bloom, who wore jogging bottoms and a beanie hat to combat the winter weather.

And after the trip around the estate, the guests were all invited to a nearby pub, called the Bath Arms, for lunch.

The wedding of Edward and Alec Maxwell was also attended by Idris Elba, Rihanna, and Victoria Beckham, as well as catwalk stars Naomi Campbell and Kate Moss, the Mail on Sunday newspaper reports.

Dame Anna Wintour - the editor- in-chief of Vogue - was among the star-studded list of guests, too.

Despite this, some of the big-name stars actually turned up for the event without even knowing they were attending a wedding.

A source told the publication: "Edward had been trying so hard to keep it a surprise, some believed him and were simply expecting a birthday party."

The wedding reception went on until the early hours of the morning, with Idris DJing for some of the night. However, the newly-married couple subsequently headed to the US, where they celebrated alongside friends at a restaurant in New York City.