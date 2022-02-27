Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez are reportedly planning to move to Britain this summer.

The 49-year-old actor and Jennifer, 52, rekindled their romance last year and they're now seeking a home on the outskirts of London.

A source told the Mail on Sunday newspaper: "There is a very trusted team looking for the perfect home for Ben and J-Lo for the summer.

"It will probably be the usual mansion in a leafy area on the outskirts of London. American stars love areas such as Richmond which, as well as being lovely, is close to Heathrow Airport, but also near enough to some of the big studios such as Leavesden and Shepperton."

Ben has been tipped to star in the new 'Barbie' movie - which is being shot at Warner Bros' Leavesden Studios in Hertfordshire - and that could be one of the motivating factors behind the potential switch.

Meanwhile, Jennifer recently described her romance with Ben as a "happy, healthy relationship".

The loved-up couple previously dated between 2002 and 2004, but Jennifer thinks they're both now older and wiser.

Reflecting on their romance, she said: "We're older now, we're smarter, we have more experience, we're at different places in our lives, we have kids now, and we have to be very conscious of those things."

Jennifer and Ben's romance created huge interest in the early 2000s. But the 'Jenny from the Block' hitmaker is convinced they will both be able to cope with the pressure this time around.

She explained: "I think we are strong enough now to know what's real and what's not, whereas when we were younger maybe some of those outside voices were a little bit tougher for us to reconcile and survive."