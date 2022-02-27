Elizabeth Hurley felt like a "slug" after tearing ligaments in her left ankle.

The 56-year-old actress has taken to Instagram to reveal she piled on the pounds after suffering the injury last year, and she's now recovering at a wellness spa in Austria.

Alongside a snap of herself at the Viva Mayr Medical Health Resort, she wrote: "I tore the ligaments in my left ankle whilst filming in the Caribbean in November. Lying on the sofa for two months, followed by a month of limping around in an air boot, meant that I basically became a slug."

The 'Bedazzled' star hasn't been able to exercise because of her injury, and she's now trying to lose a bit of weight.

She said on the photo-sharing platform: "I don’t weigh myself but my jeans were objecting violently to being done up so something had to be done. Still not really able to put much pressure on my foot, meaning not much exercise, and a new movie looming, I decided to return to @vivamayrmariawoerth – a wellness spa in Austria. I’m here now and shall report back! [heart emoji] (sic)"

The movie star also posted a snap of her health-conscious diet at the wellness centre.

She quipped: "I think I'm glad to be here.... [greeted teeth emoji] (sic)"

Last year, Elizabeth claimed she never restricted herself with strict diets or intense workouts.

The actress said at the time: "I’m at least ten pounds heavier than I was 20 years ago but I don’t care. I probably eat a bit more now but I don’t eat takeaways and only drink sodas once in a blue moon. Life’s too short to be on a super strict diet."