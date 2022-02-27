John Mulaney joked about his sobriety struggles on his return to 'Saturday Night Live'.

The 39-year-old comedian - who has Malcolm, three months, with actress Olivia Munn - hosted the long-running show for the fifth time over the weekend, and John used the platform to joke about his experiences of fatherhood and his sobriety struggles.

Speaking about his son's favourite pacifier, John quipped: "It's such a bummer. He loved it. So we have a dozen of them. We still have them on a basket on the counter. And I can see this look in his eyes, always like, 'Oh, I want to use those, but I can't because they could kill me.' I'm like, 'Welcome to my world, homie.'"

John - who has previously discussed his struggles with drugs and drinking in his stand-up - also joked about bonding with his son in the delivery room.

He said: "My girlfriend gives birth to him. And he's crying a little. And they bring him over to this warmer. And they put him under this warmer, under this really bright light that's shining in his face. And Malcolm, he's laying there, and this light is right in his eyes. And he doesn't cry or do anything, he just looks and he was annoyed, but he didn't say anything.

"And I was like, 'That's my son.' A polite man in an uncomfortable situation, but he's not going to make a fuss."

John started dating Olivia, 41, last year, and he revealed he's in a good frame of mind at the moment.

He shared: "Life is a lot better and happier now. I have a 12-week-old son. I'm very excited. He's a pretty cool guy for someone who can't vote."