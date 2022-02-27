Dua Lipa agonised about social media criticism early in her career.

The 26-year-old pop star was previously criticised for a supposed lack of stage presence, and Dua admits that the online comments had a "massive" impact on her mental health.

The 'Break My Heart' hitmaker shared: "That had a massive ­mental impact on me."

The criticism prompted Dua to work harder than ever on perfecting her stage performances.

The London-born star - who released her second album, 'Future Nostalgia', in 2020 - told the 'At Your Service' podcast: "It was really important for me when I finished my second album. I was like, ‘Right, no matter what happens, as long as I have enough rehearsal time I can do anything. I just need time to rehearse, rehearse, rehearse.'"

Last year, Dua took to social media to thank her fans for their support.

The chart-topping pop star also explained how online criticism had encouraged her to work harder and to improve.

Dua - who released her eponymous debut album in 2017 - said on her Instagram Stories: "Just wanted to say a massive, massive, massive thank you to everyone who has been listening to music from the very beginning.

"It's been four years since my debut album has been out and I'm so grateful for all the incredible opportunities, the amazing people I met, all the incredible lessons that I learnt, touring for like three years, getting bullied online which made me want to dance my a*** off, and just really get better, so thank you so much.

"For all things good and bad, for helping me grow. I'm forever grateful and I'm excited for you guys to see what we've got coming up next."