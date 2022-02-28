'Ted Lasso' scooped the big TV comedy prize at the Screen Actors Guild (SAG) Awards on Sunday (27.02.22).

The cast of the Apple TV+ show scooped the Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series prize at the Barker Hanger in Santa Monica ahead of the stars of 'The Great', 'Hacks', 'The Kominsky Method', and 'Only Murders in the Building', and earlier in the evening Jason Sudeikis triumphed in the Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Comedy Series category.

Accepting the honour remotely, Jason - who beat out his co-star Brett Goldstein, along with Michael Douglas ('The Kominsky Method'), and 'Only Murders in the Building' stars Steve Martin and Martin Short to take the prize - paid tribute to his "chosen family", as well as his two children, Otis, seven, and five-year-old Daisy, who he has with former fiancee Olivia Wilde.

He said: "Thank you very much to all you guys first and foremost, thank you. There's my ensemble cast of 'Ted Lasso'. Thank you to Apple, Warner Brothers, all the writers, Everybody in post-production, everybody in production, our COVID crew that kept everybody safe all last season.

"Thanks to my kids, thanks to, you know, everybody I got to take improv classes with. Do improv shows with, everybody from Second City. My cast and crew and generation at 'SNL'. My folks, my family and this chosen family here. So thank you very much. I really appreciate it."

'Ted Lasso' stars Judo Temple and Hannah Waddingham were also nominated for the Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Comedy Series prize, but lost out to 'Hacks' actress Jean Smart, who also saw off competition from Elle Fanning ('The Great') and Sandra Oh ('The Chair').

Jean - who has been nominated four times in the past - said on stage at Santa Monica's Barker Hanger: "Actors, nobody gets us.

"Seriously, what we do is valuable. I mean, we are the tribes’ storytellers, since man crawled out of the cave. It’s important. We actually are the world’s oldest profession.”