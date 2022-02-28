'Squid Game' won three prizes at the Screen Actors Guild (SAG) Awards on Sunday (27.02.22).

The Netflix series made history as the first Korean TV show and first foreign-language series to triumph at the annual event, with solo wins in the Outstanding Performance in a Drama Series categories for the show's stars Lee Jung-jae and Hoyeuon Jung.

Lee declared his victory over 'Succession' stars Brian Cox, Jeremy Strong and Kieran Culkin, and 'The Morning Show's Billy Crudup to be "truly huge".

He said on stage through a translator at Santa Monica's Barker Hangar: "Oh my, thank you so much! This is truly huge that it's happened to me.

"I did write something but I don't think I'll get to reading it.

"Thank you so much SAG-AFTRA awards and thank you to the global audience for all of your love for 'Squid Game'. And thank you 'Squid Game' team."

His co-star, who is also known as Jung Ho-yeon, was equally delighted to win in a category which also included 'The Morning Show's Jennifer Aniston and Reese Witherspoon, Elisabeth Moss ('The Handmaid's Tale'), and 'Succession' actress Sarah Snook.

Speaking through a translator, she said: “First and foremost, thank you so much. I have sat many a times watching you on the big screen, dreaming of one day becoming an actor. I just want to say thank you so much."

She then switched to English to tell the show's crew: "I love you!"

Before the live broadcast, the Korean show also scooped the prize for Outstanding Action Performance as a Stunt Ensemble.