Brian Cox delivered a powerful speech supporting Ukraine on stage at the Screen Actors Guild (SAG) Awards on Sunday (27.02.22).

The 75-year-old actor took the mic at Santa Monica's Barker Hangar when he and his 'Succession' co-stars accepted the Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series award and used his time in the spotlight to highlight the plight of fellow performers in the country, and to praise the country's president, former actor Volodymyr Zelensky, after Russia launched an invasion of the country.

He said: “The thing that’s really distressed me is what’s happening in Russia, to my fellow actors and actresses and performers, and writers and critics, they are told under pain of high treason that they cannot say a word about Ukraine.

“And I think that is pretty awful. And I think we should all stand together.

He reflected on how the situation is "particularly awful in terms of what is affecting the other people, particularly in our profession.”

He added: “The president of Ukraine was a comic. He was a wonderful comic performer, and we should respect that for him, and to come to the presidency is amazing.”

Following his speech, the Scottish star received a standing ovation as the cast - who triumphed over the stars of 'The Handmaid's Tale', 'The Morning Show', 'Squid Game', and 'Yellowstone' - left the stage.

During an opening segment for the show with his 'Hamilton' co-stars Lin-Manuel Miranda and Daveed Diggs, Leslie Odom Jr. acknowledged the situation in Europe.

He said: “While tonight is a celebration, we are all at the same time holding a place in our hearts for the people of Ukraine, and sending our thoughts, prayers and hopes for impending peace."

And Jean Smart asked the crowd to "pray for peace" while accepting her Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Comedy Series award for 'Hacks'.