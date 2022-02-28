'CODA' took home the biggest prize at the Screen Actors Guild (SAG) Awards on Sunday (27.02.22).

The predominantly deaf cast of the Apple TV+ comedy drama - which tells the story of Ruby (Emilia Jones), who serves as an interpreter for her family - made history when they scooped the Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture accolade ahead of 'Belfast', 'Don't Look Up', 'House of Gucci', and 'King Richard'.

Marlee Matlin, who plays Ruby's mother Jackie, signed a speech on behalf of the cast.

An unseen interpreter said on her behalf “We Deaf actors have come a long way. This validates the fact that we deaf actors can work just like anybody else. we look forward to more opportunities for Deaf actors, Deaf culture."

Earlier in the evening, Troy Kotsur also made history as he became the first deaf actor to win a solo prize after taking the Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Role accolade.

Earlier in the evening, 'Squid Game' also made history as the first Korean TV show and first foreign-language series to triumph at the annual event, with solo wins in the Outstanding Performance in a Drama Series categories for the show's stars Lee Jung-jae and Hoyeuon Jung, as well as the prize for Outstanding Action Performance as a Stunt Ensemble.

Lee declared his victory over 'Succession' stars Brian Cox, Jeremy Strong and Kieran Culkin, and 'The Morning Show's Billy Crudup to be "truly huge".

He said on stage through a translator at Santa Monica's Barker Hangar: "Oh my, thank you so much! This is truly huge that it's happened to me.

"I did write something but I don't think I'll get to reading it.

"Thank you so much SAG-AFTRA awards and thank you to the global audience for all of your love for 'Squid Game'. And thank you 'Squid Game' team."

Ariana DeBose won her first SAG Award when she took home the Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role accolade for her work on 'West Side Story'.

The Outstanding Performance in a Leading Role awards in the movie categories went to Jessica Chastain for 'The Eyes of Tammy Faye' and Will Smith for 'King Richard', while in the TV Comedy categories, Jason Sudeikis won for 'Ted Lasso' and Jean Smart was recognised for her work on 'Hacks'. The Television Movie or Limited Series prizes went to Michael Keaton for 'Dopesick' and Kate Winslet for 'Mare of Easttown'.

The coveted Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series honour went to 'Succession', while the comedy equivalent also went to 'Ted Lasso'.

SAG Awards 2022 Full List of Winners:

Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture:

‘CODA’

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Leading Role:

Will Smith – ‘King Richard’

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Leading Role:

Jessica Chastain – ‘The Eyes of Tammy Faye’

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Role:

Troy Kotsur – ‘Coda’

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role:

Ariana DeBose – ‘Westside Story’

Best Stunt Ensemble:

‘No Time to Die’

Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series:

‘Succession’

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Drama Series:

Lee Jung-Jae – ‘Squid Game’

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Drama Series:

Jung Ho-yeon – ‘Squid Game’

Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series:

‘Ted Lasso’

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Comedy Series:

Jason Sudeikis – ‘Ted Lasso’

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Comedy Series:

Jean Smart – ‘Hacks’

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Television Movie or Limited Series:

Michael Keaton – ‘Dopesick’

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Television Movie or Limited Series:

Kate Winslet – ‘Mare of Easttown’

Outstanding Action Performance as a Stunt Ensemble:

‘Squid Game’