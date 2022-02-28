Bob Saget, Betty White and Sydney Poitier were among those remembered in the In Memoriam segment at the Screen Actors Guild (SAG) Awards on Sunday (27.02.22).

The 'Lost Daughter' director Maggie Gyllenhaal took to the stage at Santa Monica's Barker Hangar to introduce the video montage and reflected on the "painful losses" of the last 12 months, including James Michael Tyler, Willie Garson, Michael K. Williams and Norm Macdonald.

She said: "There's been a lot of painful loss this year. Tonight we honour our peers who have gone before us. To them, we say thank you for your work and inspiration and in some cases, even thank you for being a friend."

The memorial montage was set to the tune of 'Sailboat' by Cody Fry and Ben Recor.

Other stars recognised in the emotional segment included Ed Asner, Lisa Barnes, Helen McCrory, Saginaw Grant, Suzzanne Douglas, Al Harrington, Norman Lloyd, Melvin Van Peebles, Sonny Chiba, Meat Loaf, Ned Beatty, Gaspard Ulliel, Louie Anderson, and Peter Bogdanovich.

A number of those remembered - Bob, Sydney, Meat, Gaspard, Louie, and Peter - all only passed away last month.

Betty died on 31 December, just a few weeks before her 100th birthday.

Her agent, Jeff Witjas, said at the time: "Even though Betty was about to be 100, I thought she would live forever.

"I will miss her terribly and so will the animal world that she loved so much. I don't think Betty ever feared passing because she always wanted to be with her most beloved husband Allen Ludden. She believed she would be with him again. Betty died peacefully in her sleep at her home early this morning."