Lin-Manuel Miranda, Daveed Diggs and Leslie Odom Jr. reunited to open the Screen Actors Guild (SAG) Awards on Sunday (28.02.22).

The 'Hamilton' stars came together following a cold opener of the ceremony's famous 'I Am An Actor' segment to introduce the star-studded event from Santa Monica's Barker Hangar.

The trio were seated together and began joking about who should speak first as they complemented one another on their successes, before they were interrupted by the sounds of an orchestra.

Lin-Manuel asked: “Are they playing us off?”

The actors then headed to the stage, where they noticed this year's theme was "together again", in honour of the ceremony returning to an in-person event following disruption caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Leslie said: "Right, finally we return to a world where all we have to do to hang out like this is get dressed up, show up, get swabbed, sanitized, screen, cleared boosted, rapid tested and PCR cleared within 48 hours. Now who is ready to party?"

Daveed added: "Seriously, we're following the most up-to-date safety guidelines tonight. And if anyone breaks the rules, our COVID compliance officers tonight are from guards from 'Squid Game'."

Following their light-hearted exchanges, Leslie offered a message of support to the people of Ukraine, which has been invaded by Russia.

He said: “We’re holding a place in our hearts for Ukraine and sending our thoughts, prayers and hopes for impending peace."

The popular 'I Am an Actor' segment began with Nicholas Braun recalling how he got his SAG card when he was just 11 years old and working on his first film, which saw the director urging him to lay off the free soda because his face was getting rounder as shooting went on.

He said: "I was hitting it hard."

The camera then panned to Javier Bardem, who paid tribute to his grandparents, parents, and siblings, who are all in the same industry.

He added: “I am very proud to say I am an actor."

Elle Fanning then shared her story of how her first screen kiss was also her first real-life kiss when she was just 13 years old, and the first take was used in the movie.

She quipped: “I guess I was a natural."