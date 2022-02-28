Selena Gomez went for a "grand and over-the-top" look at the Screen Actors Guild (SAG) Awards, thanks to a lot of statement jewellery.

The 'Only Murders in the Building' actress walked the silver carpet on Sunday (27.02.22) in a black velvet Oscar De La Renta gown with gems from Bulgari, including their high-jewellery Serpenti necklace, a white gold piece featuring two pear-shaped emeralds and diamonds totalling 37.04 carats and a platinum ring featuring a 9.89-carat cushion-cut Columbian emerald and her stylist, Kate Young, was delighted with the finished look.

Kate said: “We really wanted to do tons of jewellery, and [the ring] is a major emerald.

“Together with the velvet, the look feels really grand and over the top and interesting.”

Kate - whose clients include the likes of Margot Robbie, Sophie Turner and Dakota Johnson - explained she prefers not to ask designers to create custom gowns but looks to find "the best dress on the best girl".

She told The Hollywood Reporter: “Oscar de la Renta didn’t do a traditional runway show, but even if they had, whether people have seen a dress before doesn’t concern me.

"I’m not interested in asking a designer to cook up a custom dress just for the sake of doing custom; I think it’s important that dresses relate back to what’s on the runway. My job is to take the best of what’s available in the world of fashion and match it to these women.

“It’s the best dress on the best girl, and I think she looks really good.”

The stylist first saw the gown via video prior to the collection's release earlier this month and knew "immediately" after Selena tried it on that it was right for her.

She said: “It’s super flattering and feels very her. There’s always that moment when someone puts on a dress and it’s immediately apparent that this is the one. The cut is fun and feels aligned with Selena’s style.”