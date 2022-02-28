Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo have formed a special "sisterhood".

The 28-year-old pop megastar and the British actress-and-singer have been "building a relationship" ahead of filming the big-screen adaptation of the iconic musical 'Wicked', which will see the pair play Glinda the Good Witch and Elphaba, respectively.

Speaking about the upcoming flick to E! on the red carpet at the 2022 Screen Actors Guild Awards on Sunday night (27.02.22), Cynthia said: "Before I even went to do the audition I knew that music like the back of my hand. I was doing it at drama school and sneaking up to the piano room and just learning it all.

"So I think it's about learning the music, learning the story, finding our sort of way through it."

On her special bond with her co-star, the 35-year-old star spilled: "Ariana and I have been meeting and chatting and talking and building our own relationship because we know that it's a sisterhood and we want to be ready and prepared to be there for one another.

"So it's that, and [director] Jon [M. Chu] is amazing so we're just sort of waiting to start. We're ready to rehearse and get into it."

The pair hit it off so well they spent three hours chatting at Cynthia's house.

The Tony Award-winner added: "It's the most delightful thing ever. We sat for like three hours on the floor of my house and just chatted and talked about everything."

Director Jon M. Chu previously revealed Ariana and Cynthia moved "everyone" to tears with their auditions.

Responding to a fan who called for the audition footage to be made public, the filmmaker tweeted: “It’s SO good. The whole room was in tears. I think one of the most overlooked facts of the #WickedMovie Casting was that EVERYONE HAD to audition. NO straight offers they showed up! It was incredibly humbling to witness these actors spill their guts on the floor for this movie."

He added on his Instagram Stories: “Cynthia and Ariana EARNED their roles and brought our little audition room to tears multiple times throughout the process. I can’t believe I had the privilege of witnessing the birth of their Elphaba and Galinda. And one day you will too!!(sic)"