Lisa Kudrow and Mira Sorvino referenced their 'Romy and Michele’s High School Reunion’ style at the 2022 Screen Actors Guild (SAG) Awards.

The two actresses - who played Romy White and Michele Weinberger respectively - marked David Mirkin's movie’s 25th anniversary by reuniting to present the Outstanding Ensemble in A Comedy Series prize to a soundtrack of ‘Time After Time’ by Cyndi Lauper, another nod to the flick, while donning pink and electric blue suits.

Bringing back their ditzy personas, Mira, 53, told Lisa: “You look cute.”

The 58-year-old actress replied: “I know, thanks. So do you, of course. Do you think this is the cutest anyone’s ever looked at an awards show.”

Mira said: "I just realised this; we're wearing great ensembles while at the same time presenting to great ensembles.”

Lisa quipped: "You are so right. You are so right and these cast ensembles are so hilarious and you knew that ensemble had two meanings. Okay, you're genius."

Before handing the award to the cast of the Apple+ sitcom ‘Ted Lasso’ - which includes Jason Sudeikis, Hannah Waddingham and Brett Goldstein - Mira brought out a stack of Post-It notes, another nod to the 1997 movie.

While this is the first time that the pair have recreated their iconic look, it is not their first time coming together to celebrate the film.

In 2020, Mira spoke about a potential cast reunion and how “grateful” she would be if Disney arranged one between her, Lisa, the screenwriter Robin Schiff and her fellow castmates Alan Cumming and Janeane Garofalo.

She said: “It’s not in my hands. It’s up to Disney. I would be so grateful if they would decide to do it.”

“I know that Lisa, and that Robin Schiff is interested in it. Maybe Alan is interested in it. I don’t know. I heard that Janeane is interested in it.”

Mira added: "I love Lisa and I would do anything just to work with her again in any capacity. That would be a joy."

Earlier that year, Lisa shared a snap on Instagram of the two of them at a party and wrote: "Most thrilling moment for me at a party EVER! Genuinely GOOD person @mirasorvino see you soon.”

Mira - on the same photo on her on page - wrote: “Look who I ran into!! The incomparable @lisakudrow!!”