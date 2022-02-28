Andrew Garfield has “no plans” to play Spider-Man again.

The ‘Eyes of Tammy Faye’ star ruled out reprising the role of Peter Parker’s superhero alias but admitted he was aware people might not believe him after he denied that he was making an appearance in ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’, the final installment of the latest trilogy starring Tom Holland in the title role.

The 38-year-old actor told Marc Malkin, host of ‘Variety On the Red Carpet presented by DirectV’: “No plans, that’s the truth. Everyone’s gonna call me a liar for the rest of my life. I’m the boy who cried wolf.”

Andrew - who starred in 2012 ‘The Amazing Spider-Man’ and its 2014 sequel - along with Tobey Maguire - who took on the role in the Sam Raimi trilogy in the 00s - battled an onslaught of rumours that they were featuring in the highest grossing movie of 2021 that hit theatres in December.

Speaking to Lin-Manuel Miranda - who directed Andrew in ‘Tick Tick Boom’ - shared with Marc that they were together when the news “leaked” that Andrew and Tobey were involved, but his denial was “the worst acting” that the ‘Hamilton’ creator had ever seen the Screen Actors Guild Award nominee do.

He said: “To his credit, he never said it to me. He always denied it, but I was there the day it leaked. He was on my set in November when it leaked that he was in talks and I quietly went up to him and said, ‘Bro, are you in the new ‘Spider-Man?” and he went, ‘Shut up, shut up.’ It was the worst acting I’d ever seen him do. And I went, ‘He’s gotta practice that, that denial,’ and he got very good at it, but I was there when he first workshopped it.”

Lin added: “The euphemism became, ‘I’m seeing a friend in Atlanta, and I was like, ‘Say hi to your friend in Atlanta for me.’ His friend is two other Spidermen.”