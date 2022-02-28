Naomi Watts and Billy Crudup made their red carpet debut at Sunday's (27.02.22) Screen Actors Guild (SAG) Awards.

The pair have been dating since starring in the Netflix show 'Gypsy' back in 2017, but have largely kept their romance out of the spotlight.

However, the 53-year-old British actress and the 'Morning Show' star looked smitten as they walked hand-in-hand at the star-studded bash at Santa Monica's Barker Hangar.

Billy, also 53, previously explained why he tries to keep his personal life private.

The US star said in 2018: “I try to make it a point of not commenting publicly one way or the other about my personal life.

“I don’t particularly see the advantage of people knowing too much about me if I’m constantly trying to trick them into thinking I’m someone else.”

Naomi has Sasha, 14, and Kai, 13, with actor Liev Schreiber - who she dated between 2005 and 2016 - while Billy has son William, 18, with Mary-Louise Parker.

Naomi and Liev spent "plenty of time together" during the coronavirus pandemic for the sake of their brood.

She said in 2020: "We've spent plenty of time together. [We keep] the same goal in mind, which is the kids' health and well-being."

The 'King Kong' star previously said having a "good relationship" with her ex-partner is an "absolute priority" for their children.

She said: "Having a good relationship has always been our endgame, and we've put a lot of energy and effort into making that so. It's not always a cakewalk, as they say in America. But it makes complete sense that it is an absolute priority, because it really matters to the children. You can see how there are so many things that can make a kid feel anxious, and knowing that their parents can be in the same room and joyfully, it means a lot to them."