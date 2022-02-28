Troy Kotsur plans to sleep with his Screen Actors Guild Award.

The 'CODA' actor was "overwhelmed" and "excited" to have beaten the likes of Ben Affleck ('The Tender Bar'), Bradley Cooper ('Licorice Pizza'), Jared Leto ('House of Gucci') and Kodi Smit-McPhee ('The Power of the Dog') to win the Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Role accolade on Sunday (27.02.22) and he admitted he didn't want to be separated from his prize.

Speaking backstage, Troy - who was the first deaf actor to win an individual prize at the ceremony - told assembled media: “I didn’t realise how heavy this [statuette] is.

“It’s my first time holding something like this, and I think I’m going to sleep with it in bed tonight.”

Troy admitted his journey to acting success has been "tough" but he is proud he has taken risks over the years.

He said: “I was a risk taker. That’s what my father always liked to call me. I’m really glad that I took those risks even though I have to admit it was a tough journey, but here’s the payoff of all of that struggle.

“I’m so proud, and it just shows that dreams can come true. You never know when, just to throw that out there. But [this shows the importance of] trusting your gut.”

The 53-year-old actor's comments echoed what he had said on stage at Santa Monica's Barker Hangar, recalling his struggles in the early days of his profession.

Speaking via an ASL interpreter, he said: “Wow. Thank you so much to all the members of SAG. I am so proud to be a member. I’ve been a member since 2001, and so now I feel like I’m finally part of the family.

“I know you all are artists, and I know you all know what it’s like to be a starving actor. Back then, I used to sleep in my car. I slept in my dressing room backstage, I couch-surfed and all of that, you feel me, right? So, thank you so much. I’m so grateful to SAG [for protecting] us actors.”

As well as Troy's success, 'CODA' also picked up the night's biggest honour, Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture.