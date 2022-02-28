Kieran Culkin felt guilty leaving his wife at home while he had a "lovely" time at the Screen Actors Guild Awards on Sunday (27.02.22).

The 39-year-old actor - who has daughter Kinsey, two, and Wilder, five months, with wife Jazz Charton - insisted he felt "bad" that his spouse was left looking after their kids while he got to catch up with his 'Succession' co-stars over drinks but couldn't hide his delight at being able to relax and have fun.

Speaking to People on the silver carpet at Santa Monica's Barker Hangar, he said: "I'll tell ya, leaving my wife behind with the two kids, I do feel bad that I'm at a lovely hotel having martinis with friends.

"So, sorry honey. I'm trying to paint a picture that it's awful, it's dreadful, but I'm kind of having a lovely time."

Kieran explained he was feeling a little worse for wear after enjoying the company of his cast mates at their hotel the night before.

He admitted: "I'm still trying to figure out what kind of hangover I have. [I caught up with them] at the hotel last night, over martinis — so that would be the hangover."

But while the actor was enjoying a rare child-free evening, he insisted life as a dad of two has been "wonderful" - though also "nuts".

Kieran and his co-stars Brian Cox and Jeremy Strong lost out on the Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Drama Series accolade to 'Squid Game' actor Lee Jung-jae, but the cast scored a win in the Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series category.

Brian took to the mic on behalf of the cast as they gathered with him on stage and used his time in the spotlight to deliver a powerful speech supporting Ukraine which has been invaded by Russia.

He said: “The thing that’s really distressed me is what’s happening in Russia, to my fellow actors and actresses and performers, and writers and critics, they are told under pain of high treason that they cannot say a word about Ukraine.

“And I think that is pretty awful. And I think we should all stand together.

He reflected on how the situation is "particularly awful in terms of what is affecting the other people, particularly in our profession.”

He added: “The president of Ukraine was a comic. He was a wonderful comic performer, and we should respect that for him, and to come to the presidency is amazing.”