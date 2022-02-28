The Russian government has limited Twitter access in parts of Russia.

The microblogging site is “aware” of the restrictions put on the platform and are “working” to keep it “safe and accessible” for its users.

In a statement, Twitter said: "We're aware that Twitter is being restricted for some people in Russia and are working to keep our services safe and accessible".

This follows Russia- who launched an invasion into Ukraine on Thursday morning (24.02.22) - restricting the services of Facebook after they refused to stop fact-checking and labelling content as from state-owned news outlets. Internet connectivity watchers frim NetBlocks said Facebook and Instagram were not “observably restricted per our metrics, certainly not to the extent Twitter is at present" and that limiting of Twitter is thought to “significantly limit” essential information getting through to those that need it but can be fought against via VPN services.

Alp Toker, the NetBlock’s director told the BBC: "Russia's restriction of Twitter will significantly limit the free flow of information at a time of crisis when the public most need to stay informed."

It is not yet known if the Russian government will enact any further action on Facebook and Whatsapp and Instagram - all owned by Mark Zuckerberg’s Meta - after the Russian regulator said that they had “ignored” demands to remove disclaimers.

Sir Nick Clegg, Meta’s vice-president of global affairs said that they had “refused” to follow the order.

He said that the authorities "ordered us to stop the independent fact-checking and labelling the outlets' content,” before adding “we refused.”

Nick added: “Ordinary Russians are using our apps to express themselves and organise for action"and they want to help "them to continue to make their voices heard.”