Dame Joan Collins says Sarah, Duchess of York has "perfect manners".

The 88-year-old screen legend has been a close friend of Prince Andrew's ex-wife for many years and was delighted when she gifted her a copy of her book.

Speaking to OK! Magazine, Joan gushed: "I've known Sarah Ferguson, the Duchess of York, since she was 33. She sent me a copy of her book, in fact, which was great!

"She’s wonderful. She has perfect manners."

The 62-year-old author - who has Princess Beatrice and Eugenie with Andrew - attended Joan and her husband Percy Gibson's 20th wedding anniversary bash last month.

Percy admitted the pair didn't expect to receive gifts.

He said: "It was very sweet that people were giving us gifts. It was surprising to me as it’s not like a wedding, so we weren’t expecting anything!"

Elizabeth Hurley and Duran Duran's Simon Le Bon and his model wife Yasmin were among the couple's famous friends in attendance.

Joan said: "No one was invited just for the value of having their photo taken. All of those people are our friends."

Meanwhile, it was recently claimed that Andrew kept Sarah Ferguson's wedding dress in his wardrobe after they split.

The 62-year-old royal moved back into Buckingham Palace after his marriage to the duchess broke down in 1992 and, although his former wife wasn't welcome at the residence, his former maid Charlotte Briggs claimed her make-up was carefully laid out on the dressing table every day.

Charlotte said: “Although she didn’t live there, her make-up was still laid out on a dressing table.

“I used to have to pick up all these eyeliners, mascaras and powders, dust underneath them and lay them back out every single day.

“But she was never there. She didn’t live there and she certainly wasn’t welcome back after what she’d been up to.

“Her clothes were there, so too were her shoes — and even her wedding dress was still hung up in the wardrobe."