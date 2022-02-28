Tom Parker is reportedly undergoing "revolutionary" treatment for his tumour in Spain.

The Wanted star was diagnosed with an inoperable brain tumour in October 2020, and is currently believed to be in the Costa del Sol completing a program ahead of the 'Glad You Came' hitmakers' tour.

According to a report, Tom will be using an oxygen machine, receiving massages and eating a specific diet.

A source told The Sun: “Tom has been vocal that he doesn’t think the options available in Britain are perfect so he’s trying elsewhere.

“The tour means so much to him, he cannot wait.

"The cancer treatment he goes through takes it out of him so it’s been good to go abroad and relax.”

The 33-year-old singer was told he would have between 12 to 18 months to live when he was first diagnosed with a stage four glioblastoma, an aggressive form of cancer, but shared that his tumour was stable in November 2021.

After completing rounds of chemotherapy and radiotherapy, he's hopeful to be cancer-free by end of 2022.

Asked for his wishes for this year, Tom said in December: "Hopefully cancer-free, with more babies and more shows with The Wanted."

Tom is "grateful" for the normality of performing with his bandmates as he battles cancer, and thanked bandmates Max George, Siva Kaneswaran, Jay McGuiness and Nathan Sykes for looking out for him.

The father-of-two - who has Aurelia, two, and 16-month-old Bodhi, with wife Kelsey - said: "I cannot wait, it will be a distraction from me getting treated for cancer. Just having a bit of normality again. The boys have been great. We're obviously in an unusual situation. They've always got their eyes on me, as my walking can get a bit wobbly."

The Wanted kick off their tour on March 3 at Glasgow's OVO Hydro.