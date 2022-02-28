A new app feature will track the menstrual cycle of people with diabetes.

Quin, a diabetes management app available on the Apple App Store, has become “the first” to release a new feature that will allow users to get "personalised support" as research shows that individuals’ with Type 1 diabetes are likely to record having menstrual disorders.

Cyndi Williams, Quin’s the CEO and founder said: “There are other diabetes apps out there that allow you to record when you are menstruating, but there are a number of other factors that mean each individual’s condition is affected differently. Quin is the first to provide personalised support and education on how and why your menstrual cycle might impact you."

The app - which will launch the new feature in three parts, with the first taking place in December - seeks to make it easier to care for your diabetes by taking away unnecessary decisions, which in turn will reduce stress, build confidence and better insulin dose management.

Cyndi hopes - along with “better” management of diabetes and menstruation - that the feature will be an “opportunity to generate research” as to how the condition impacts people and other health concerns, such as polycystic ovary syndrome.

She added: “We now have the opportunity to generate research of our own and be able to give back to the diabetes community as a whole. For example, the data and patterns that the new feature will identify could help better manage conditions such as polycystic ovary syndrome (PCOS). This is another step towards making Quin a holistic tool that supports users on more than just food and insulin.”

According their website, the app is founded on the principle that "diabetes is more than keeping track of your food and insulin, so we're here for you through it all; the medical, the emotional and the situational".