Colin Farrell's youngest son is "mortified" by his dad's short shorts.

The 45-year-old actor - who has James Padgraig, 18, with ex Kim Bordenave and Henry Tadeusz, 12, with ex Alicja Bachleda-Curus - is often seen out running in the tight-fitted garment, much to the dismay of his son.

The 'Fantastic Beasts' star is the latest guest on 'The Ellen DeGeneres Show' on Monday (28.02.22), and the host handed the movie star a pair of short shorts and quipped that they “are in now”.

Colin told Ellen: "My youngest son would disagree vehemently with you.

“He’s mortified.

“He says, ‘Please dad, do not wear the short shorts.'

“But I tell him they feel good, it’s not a ‘fashion thing’, Ellen. Camel toe is never in. We’ve had this conversation.”

Ellen then tells the Irish star that short shorts don't cause camel toe, to which he insisted: “I have a few pictures that might prove you wrong."

Henry was also recently left "horrified" by his dad's transformation into The Penguin.

The 'Phone Booth' star plays the iconic DC Comics villain opposite Robert Pattinson in Matt Reeves' movie 'The Batman', and he admitted seeing him in character caused quite a shock.

He said: "The first time we did it… we took six to eight hours just putting in the teeth for the first time, the wig, the bodysuit, the whole thing and it was really powerful.

“I just sparked my imagination and continued to every day that I went to work. I just felt like I had such license to inhabit a character in a way I had never been given…

"When my kid saw me for the first time, he was utterly horrified. I have it on iPhone. He was horrified.”