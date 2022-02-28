Selena Gomez was barefoot when she presented an award at the Screen Actors Guild (SAG) Awards.

The 'Only Murders in the Building' star ditched her heels after she took a tumble on the silver carpet at the glitzy bash at The Barker Hangar in Santa Monica on Sunday night (27.02.22).

The 29-year-old star rocked a black velvet Oscar De La Renta gown with gems from Bulgari, including their high-jewellery Serpenti necklace, to the prestigious ceremony, but was left red-faced when she tripped over in her Louboutins.

Selena - who was nominated with her co-stars for Best Ensemble in a Comedy Series - later handed out the Female Actor in a Supporting Role in a Motion Picture prize to 'West Side Story' star Ariana DeBose with her 'Only Murders in the Building' co-star Martin Short, and was without her Louboutins on stage.

The singer's stylist, Kate Young, revealed they went for a "grand and over-the-top" look, thanks to a lot of statement jewellery.

The dazzling necklace she wore was a white gold piece featuring two pear-shaped emeralds and diamonds totalling 37.04 carats, while Selena also donned a platinum ring featuring a 9.89-carat cushion-cut Columbian emerald.

Kate said: “We really wanted to do tons of jewellery, and [the ring] is a major emerald.

“Together with the velvet, the look feels really grand and over the top and interesting.”

The stylist - whose clients include the likes of Margot Robbie, Sophie Turner and Dakota Johnson - explained she prefers not to ask designers to create custom gowns but looks to find "the best dress on the best girl".

She told The Hollywood Reporter: “Oscar de la Renta didn’t do a traditional runway show, but even if they had, whether people have seen a dress before doesn’t concern me.

"I’m not interested in asking a designer to cook up a custom dress just for the sake of doing custom; I think it’s important that dresses relate back to what’s on the runway. My job is to take the best of what’s available in the world of fashion and match it to these women.

“It’s the best dress on the best girl, and I think she looks really good.”